How do you want your signature protected in Ohio?

The request for comment seeks opinions on a proposed administrative rule that could require businesses that solicit signatures during consumer transactions to obtain consent and provide clear disclosures stating how a person’s signature would be used in future communications.

Yost’s office drafted the proposed rule after learning of numerous Ohioans who alleged their signatures were included in correspondence without their consent.

Comments must be submitted by email to RFC1@OhioAGO.gov. The deadline for submissions is May 24.

The full text of the proposed rule is available at ohioattorneygeneral.gov.