Honda announces efforts to support tornado relief after deadly March 14 outbreak

The company said that teams of Honda associates have already been assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts, and are still visiting homes to provide information on resources and using generators.

Honda said that it and its family of companies are also donating $250,000 to the United Way and $100,000 to the American Red Cross, and is offering to match donations to tornado relief from its associates up to $1,000.

Finally, the company said that it is donating in-kind contributions of supplies including bins, gloves, safety vests, trash bags, hard hats, water, etc. to the United Way and Red Cross to use in disaster relief efforts.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Executive Vice President Bob Nelson said in a release, “On behalf of our Honda family, our hearts go out to all those affected by the tornadoes, and we want to enable all Honda associates – in Ohio and across the country – to support the relief and recovery efforts.”