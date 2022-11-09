BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
journal-news logo
X

Hofmann leads Kilgore in early state school board election results

Local News
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

Katie Hofmann had an early lead over Jenny Kilgore on Tuesday in the race for Ohio School Board district 4, according to partial, unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

At 7:50 p.m., Hofmann had received 66% of the vote thus far — all from early voting — compared with 34% for Kilgore. Elections officials were still tabulating the vote.

Kilgore already has served one term on the state school board. Both Hoffman and Kilgore are longtime teachers, with Hofmann teaching at Cincinnati Public Schools for decades and Kilgore teaching at Landmark Christian School. Kilgore still teaches education at Miami University’s Hamilton branch.

The state school board oversees the Ohio Department of Education. The board is made up of 19 members, with 11 elected and eight appointed members. Members serve four-year terms and are paid an hourly rate for board work, amounting to roughly $10,000 per year.

The board can choose the state superintendent of public education and make policies based on laws passed from the Ohio Statehouse. They approve education standards, set cut scores for state tests, make changes to the school report card system and make disciplinary decisions on accused educators, among other duties.

ExploreClick here for live election result updates on Tuesday night

In Other News
1
Early results: Grossmann leading Warren commission race
2
Republicans lead Warren County statehouse races
3
Ohio Supreme Court: Dems leading among early voting results in race for...
4
Ryan takes early lead in U.S. Senate race with absentee results coming...
5
Ohioan wins $1M in Powerball drawing

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top