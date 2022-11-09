Hofmann leads Kilgore in early state school board election results

Katie Hofmann had an early lead over Jenny Kilgore on Tuesday in the race for Ohio School Board district 4, according to partial, unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
At 7:50 p.m., Hofmann had received 66% of the vote thus far — all from early voting — compared with 34% for Kilgore. Elections officials were still tabulating the vote.
Kilgore already has served one term on the state school board. Both Hoffman and Kilgore are longtime teachers, with Hofmann teaching at Cincinnati Public Schools for decades and Kilgore teaching at Landmark Christian School. Kilgore still teaches education at Miami University’s Hamilton branch.
The state school board oversees the Ohio Department of Education. The board is made up of 19 members, with 11 elected and eight appointed members. Members serve four-year terms and are paid an hourly rate for board work, amounting to roughly $10,000 per year.
The board can choose the state superintendent of public education and make policies based on laws passed from the Ohio Statehouse. They approve education standards, set cut scores for state tests, make changes to the school report card system and make disciplinary decisions on accused educators, among other duties.
About the Author