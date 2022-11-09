Hofmann leads Kilgore in early state school board election results

Kilgore already has served one term on the state school board. Both Hoffman and Kilgore are longtime teachers, with Hofmann teaching at Cincinnati Public Schools for decades and Kilgore teaching at Landmark Christian School. Kilgore still teaches education at Miami University’s Hamilton branch.

The state school board oversees the Ohio Department of Education. The board is made up of 19 members, with 11 elected and eight appointed members. Members serve four-year terms and are paid an hourly rate for board work, amounting to roughly $10,000 per year.