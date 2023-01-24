journal-news logo
Hippo Birthday! Fiona turns 6, celebrates with special cake

Fiona, the tiny hippo who captured hearts across the world when she was born premature, celebrated her sixth birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Fiona celebrated with a special cake made with all her favorite produce, including lettuce and watermelon, donated by Simple Truth.

She shared her cake with her mother, Bibi. and younger brother Fritz, who arrived in August.

The zoo shared a video on Facebook of Fiona with her cake.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

