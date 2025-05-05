Hidden Valley Orchards revamping food program, adding farm-grown products to retail store

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

One thing already happening is the revitalization and replanting of the orchard. In the future there will likely be cider production.

Guests can expect:

A revamped food and beverage program featuring farm fresh food, as well as a new bakery

A retail store with farm grown products

A petting zoo where kids can interact with animals such as cows, goats, pigs and bunnies

A field trip program focused on outdoor education and farming

Live music will continue, as well as activities such as trivia and Sing-o. There will be more opportunities for outdoor agricultural activities for families.

HVO is currently in a soft opening stage after closing its doors for the season in November. The orchard reopened at the end of April.

In the meantime, the orchard is being prepped for it’s peak season in September and October.

There are improvements being made such as adding new roofs.

Hidden Valley Orchards is located at 5474 N. Ohio 48, is open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Food and beverage is not open for the season.

There is a spring craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10 featuring local makers.

For more information, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the farm’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@hiddenvalleyorchards).