Here are the Warren County locations to dispose of prescription drugs on Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of expired or unwanted prescription drugs. Most law enforcement agencies will be hosting a Drug Take Back event on Saturday where residents can drop off expired, unwanted and unused pills and capsules at various locations around Warren County.
Officers will be on-site 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to collect prescription and over-the-counter medications. Pills should be removed from containers and placed in a zipper-lock storage bag for disposal.
However, liquids, creams, powders and needles are not accepted.
Following the event, representatives from the DEA will collect and safely dispose of the medications.
Residents can drop off unwanted prescription drugs at the following locations:
- Lebanon: Kroger parking lot.
- Clearcreek Twp.: Clearcreek Twp. Police Headquarters on Bunnell Hill Road.
- Springboro: Springboro Municipal Building.
- Carlisle: Carlisle police station.
- Franklin: Franklin City Building.
- Waynesville: Waynesville Police Department
- Mason: Warren County Drug Task Force at the Kroger on Terra Firma Drive
- Hamilton Twp.: Hamilton Twp. Police Station
During the last National Drug Take Back day in October, there were 4,340 law enforcement agencies participating operating 4,902 collection sites. Aboth 324 tons of unwanted prescription drugs were collected nationally by law enforcement agencies, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Since the national program started in 2010, the DEA has collected 8,318 tons of unwanted prescription drugs. STAFF REPORT
SPRINGBORO
Shred-It Day set for May 20 at North Park
It’s time to get rid of those old bills, checkbooks and other papers that you’ve been saving. Bring the items to the City of Springboro and Clearcreek Township Free Shred-It Day, 9 a.m. – noon—or until trucks are full: Saturday, May 20 at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail. For more information, call 937-748-4343 or visit ci.springboro.oh.us.
Please follow these guidelines:
• Bring papers to be shredded in cardboard boxes
or other containers—plastic bags are not accepted.
• City staff will remove the items from your car. This will keep the line moving.
• We will accept household shredding only. This event is not for businesses.
• Proof of residency required. This event is for City of Springboro and Clearcreek Township residents.
TIP: The first hour tends to be the busiest, so avoid that line and come a little later.
For more information, call 937-748-4343. CONTRIBUTED