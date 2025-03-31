Heartless Felons gang members indicted in scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into prison

Bouyer, McQueen and Robinson are scheduled to be arraigned April 18 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Lewis, who is serving up to life in prison for an aggravated murder conviction in 2016 out of Cuyahoga County, does not yet have an arraignment hearing scheduled. He will be eligible for parole in 2060, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

The four are members of the Heartless Felons gang, said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation determined that between February and October 2022, the defendants reportedly acted to smuggle drugs and other contraband into WCI, Fornshell said.

Troopers opened an investigation when WCI prison officials spotted a drone, he said.

This case involves methamphetamine and MDMB-4en-PINACA (a synthetic cannabinoid). There appears to have been an effort to get a firearm into the prison as well,” Fornshell said.

The Heartless Felons gang also tried to smuggle drugs into the Trumbull Correctional Institution in northeast Ohio, the prosecutor said.