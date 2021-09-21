Have you seen missing Franklin Twp. man?

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen Monday night after taking the trash out at his home in Franklin Twp.
Marcus Castillo is insulin dependent and does not have his medication with him, the sheriff’s office said.
Castillo stands 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He does not have any tattoos or scars.
When he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Castillo was wearing a dark blue shirt, light gray pants and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees Castillo or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement agency.
In Other News
1
DeWine, ODH continuing to look at COVID-19 vaccine incentives, not...
2
Ohio seeing record hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients younger than...
3
Kettering Health ER expansion plans in Franklin approved
4
Time to get flu shot; vaccines urged to protect hospital capacity
5
Get free help understanding what mental health care your insurance...