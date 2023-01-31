X
Have you seen missing Beavercreek 78-year-old with dementia?

The Beavercreek Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Robert Hageman is white, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Monday at 7 p.m., when he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive and didn’t return.

The vehicle is a silver 2005 Buick Lesabre like the one pictured below, with Ohio license plate number GOY3273 and a large dent on the passenger side.

Police asked that anyone who sees Hageman or the vehicle call 911.

