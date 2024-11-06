Have you seen missing 69-year-old with dementia?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued after a Xenia man with dementia drove away from his house Tuesday afternoon and did not return.
Leslie G. McEwan, 69, drove away from his home on Greystoke Drive at around 4:30 p.m., Xenia police said.
McEwan is Black, stands five feet and nine inches tall, weights about 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle he was driving is a blue 2017 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number 734ZID, like the one pictured below.
Anyone who sees McEwan or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
In Other News
1
Turner, Davidson win; Landsman & Carey maintain lead in four local...
2
Ohio Issue 1 redistricting amendment faring poorly with 3.4M votes...
3
Election Day: Polls close, AP calls Ohio for Trump
4
Walking pneumonia, whooping cough increasing nationally and locally
5
Ron Holp, founder of Ron’s Pizza, icon in Miamisburg for decades, dies...
About the Author