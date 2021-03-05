Have you lost a loved one during the pandemic? Let us tell their story

This year, new hopeful signs are showing. More than 1.5 million Ohioans have had at least one vaccine dose. Cases and hospitalizations are plummeting. Signs point to a waning pandemic.
As it approaches a year since the first cases were detected in the state and the stay-at-home order was issued, this year has also been marked by immense grief.
More than 17,000 people in Ohio died from COVID-19. Others were lost to increased overdoses and violence.
The Dayton Daily News will be writing stories in March on grief, coping and remembrance. Along with writing about what grief is and how to cope, the newspaper will be taking time to remember people who died.
Readers who want to be interviewed should email Chris.Stewart@coxinc.com. Take our survey here: