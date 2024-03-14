BreakingNews
Hamilton reports power outages on 3 circuits affecting multiple streets

34 minutes ago
The city of Hamilton Electric Department reported power outages on its River Road, South 11th Street and Williams Avenue circuits.

The outages are believed to be weather-related, with the following locations without power: Hooven Alley, River Road, Joe Nuxhall Way, Bedford Avenue, Kenyon Avenue, Freeman Avenue, Magie Avenue and Nilles Road, Hamilton Crossing, Lincoln Avenue, South 13th Street, Hensley Avenue, Walnut Street, Seventh Street, Fourth Street, Central Avenue, Owen Street, South Eleventh Street, Bonacker Avenue, Clinton Avenue, Mclean Street, 12th Street, Hensley Avenue, Sipple Avenue, Bender Avenue, Dixie Highway, Belle Avenue, Williams Avenue, Symmes Avenue, Fairview Avenue, Forest Avenue, Laurel Avenue, Hayes Avenue and Pleasant Avenue areas.

Restoration efforts are underway, according to an alert from systems engineer Dalton Marcum.

