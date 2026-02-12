Haiti TPS: Judge denies stay request, says DHS has Springfield TPS holders’ addresses

She noted the federal government has the names and addresses of TPS holders, including Haitian community members in Springfield. Beneficiaries are required to provide this information to the government to participate in the program.

Reyes said the federal government did not provide convincing evidence that it would suffer irreparable harm if the Haiti’s TPS designation remains active while the case proceeds. The attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, Miot v. Trump, have argued that if the termination went into effect and Haitian TPS holders were deported it would be very difficult if not impossible to remedy this if the courts determine their protection should have remained in place.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials previously said the federal government plans to appeal the decision all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. In a separate but similar case in California, the highest court in the nation allowed TPS for Venezuela to end as the federal government appeals a lower court’s ruling that the designation was terminated unlawfully.

The federal government has argued in court filings that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to end Haiti’s designation should not be subject to judicial review, especially given that her termination was based on being “in the national interest.”

In court documents, the Trump administration says Noem made her decision to terminate based on evidence and information she reviewed.

Attorneys for the administration accused Judge Reyes of improperly acting as a “foreign policy expert” by reaching her own conclusion about the evidence in the case about conditions in Haiti.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated.