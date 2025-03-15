Grease from fish fry events causing havoc on sewer systems

As the Catholic season of Lent is in full swing, many homes, churches and restaurants have increased the use of oils and fats during their annual traditional fish fries.

That increase of oil often contributes to excess grease being added to community sewer systems.

“When grease enters the sewer system, it can solidify and block pipes, leading to costly clogs, backups and potential system failures,” warned Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “These blockages not only increase the risk of backups in homes but also place an immense burden on the county’s sewer infrastructure and water reclamation facilities.”

Grease in the drainage pipes reduces the effectiveness of treatment processes, she said, including leading to slower filtration rates, increased energy consumption, and a higher potential for equipment failures and malfunctions.

In the worst case, excess grease could cause significant operational disruptions and financial strains on facilities tasked with keeping water clean and safe.

To protect water systems and reclamation facilities, it’s advised that individuals, businesses and organizations properly dispose of grease during Lent, including:

• let grease cool and solidify after cooking with oils and fats;

• pour the cooled grease into a non-recyclable container, such as an empty milk carton, coffee can or jar.

• dispose of any full container with used grease in the trash.

• never pour grease down the sink, toilet or drain.

