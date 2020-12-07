Gov. DeWine to speak on coronavirus this afternoon

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will speak about the coronavirus this afternoon at 2 p.m.
The press conference will stream on the Ohio Channel’s Facebook page.
Last week, Ohio reported just more than 60,000 new cases, over 2,000 new hospitalizations and 560 deaths. The state broke records for new hospitalizations in a day as well as records for coronavirus patients currently hospitalized.
