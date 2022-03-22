DeWine to deliver State of the State address tomorrow

Gov. Mike DeWine will share his future plans for Ohio during tomorrow’s State of the State address.
The governor will speak at noon at the Ohio House Chamber in the Statehouse. The event will be streamed live at http://ohiochannel.org.
DeWine will also discuss the strength of Ohio as well as his joint work with the Ohio General Assembly.
It’s his first State of the State address since March 2019. The governor canceled the 2020 and 2019 addresses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
In Other News
1
Rising airfares: Compare average ticket prices at Ohio’s airports
2
TODAY: Join us for our In Your Prime virtual event with local experts
3
Warren group recommends $8.25M in state capital funding requests
4
Ohio law limits use of firefighting foam containing ‘forever chemicals’
5
Military, overseas ballots on hold, but May 3 primary still on