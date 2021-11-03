journal-news logo
Gov. DeWine, Ohio First Lady test negative after COVID-19 exposure

FILE PHOTO: Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visit with a woman who just got her COVID vaccination and a member of the National Guard assisting at the COVID vaccination clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
FILE PHOTO: Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visit with a woman who just got her COVID vaccination and a member of the National Guard assisting at the COVID vaccination clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to two staff members who tested positive for the virus.

The DeWines are not showing any symptoms. Both are fully-vaccinated and have received boosters, according to DeWine’s office.

The DeWines will not participate in any events scheduled through Sunday and will continue to be tested for COVID-19 daily.

Last August Gov. DeWine tested positive for COVID during a required screening to meet with then President Donald Trump. A second test he took later the same day came back as negative.

Kristen Spicker
