GoBus on the road in Dayton, Springfield, Middletown and Yellow Springs

GoBus’ 56-seat motorcoaches swing through downtown Dayton four times every day. Buses heading north to Toledo stop at the bus shelter in front of the Fifth Third Center building on South Main Street at 10:31 a.m. and 1:31 p.m. Buses heading south to Cincinnati stop at the same shelter at 12:49 p.m. and 3:49 p.m.

A normal drive from downtown Dayton to downtown Cincinnati can take about an hour, when traffic conditions are light. A car ride from Dayton to Toledo can be about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The GoBus trip to Cincinnati takes about 2 hours and six minutes, because there are several stops along the way. The ride to Toledo is nearly five and a half hours, with around eight stops between.

GoBus has a stop at the Greyhound bus depot in Arlington Heights, just north of Cincinnati. The pickup/drop off point in the Queen City is at 2985 Short Vine St., which is a Greyhound bus stop near the University of Cincinnati.

GoBus says it provides affordable and reliable transportation for underserved community members, like college students and Ohioans who do not have access to cars. But the transit provider says some customers are leisure travelers who simply do not want to have to deal with the hassles of driving and parking when visiting other cities and communities.

GoBus has more than 70 bus stations in Ohio, which include the Middletown Transit Station, located at 55 S. Broad St.; the Springfield transfer station at 33 W. High St.; and the Yellow Springs station at 101 Dayton St.

GoBus tickets cost $5 to $30 before taxes. But fares do not exceed $40, even for riders who are transferring between bus schedules.

GoBus’ motor coaches have Wi-Fi, a restroom and electric outlets at every seat. GoBus tickets can be purchased online or on the group’s mobile app.