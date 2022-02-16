Girl jumps out bedroom window to escape Germantown house fire

She started to climb out but was hesitant to drop, so Jones said he and the other man told her they would catch her, Jones said.

Once she was out, the girl opened the garage door in hopes of getting her cats, but so much smoke poured out that no one went inside.

Jones said the girl was the only person home, and that he was unsure whether the cats were rescued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was immediately available.