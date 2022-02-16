Girl jumps out bedroom window to escape Germantown house fire

A girl jumped out of her bedroom window Wednesday morning to escape a fire at her home in Germantown.
Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the house fire in the 1200 block of Kern Drive.
“I was on my way to work and I passed the corner there, and I smelled the smoke and called 911,” said Aaron Jones, who lives nearby.
He saw another man pounding on the front door of the house on fire.
“She come and stuck her head out that window,” he said of the girl upstairs, and they told her she needed to get out through the window, which was the last one on the side of the house above the garage.
She started to climb out but was hesitant to drop, so Jones said he and the other man told her they would catch her, Jones said.
Once she was out, the girl opened the garage door in hopes of getting her cats, but so much smoke poured out that no one went inside.
Jones said the girl was the only person home, and that he was unsure whether the cats were rescued.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was immediately available.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
