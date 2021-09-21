Get free help understanding what mental health care your insurance should cover

Each year, more than two million Ohioans experience a mental health condition.

Ohioans can register for the webinar at www.insurance.ohio.gov.

Ohio Department of Insurance also investigates complaints when a person feels they were wrongly denied an insurance claim or service or received a reduced insurance payment.

Their insurance experts can be reached at 1-800-686-1526 and consumer.complaint@insurance.ohio.gov.

The department maintains a toolkit at insurance.ohio.gov filled with key information addressing insurance benefits, coverage questions to ask, filing an insurance complaint, appealing an insurer’s decision, insurance insights for mental health advocates when assisting clients, and more.

Help us report on mental health care

The Dayton Daily News wants to learn about the experiences people have getting their mental health care covered by their insurance plan. If you are interested in being interviewed for a story about your experience affording mental health care, please fill out our survey at tinyurl.com/daytonmentalhealth.