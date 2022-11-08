Germantown man killed in double fatal crash in Clinton County

Around 7:06 p.m., a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 72-year-old Danny Dunn, of Germantown, was going north on state Route 73 when the truck went left of center and hit a 2009 Mercury Mariner going south on state Route 73, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dunn and the driver of the Mariner, 48-year-old Eric Thompson, of Hillsboro, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.