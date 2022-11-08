journal-news logo
Germantown man killed in double fatal crash in Clinton County

By
Nov 8, 2022

A Germantown man was one of two people who died following a crash in Union Twp. in Clinton County Monday evening.

Around 7:06 p.m., a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 72-year-old Danny Dunn, of Germantown, was going north on state Route 73 when the truck went left of center and hit a 2009 Mercury Mariner going south on state Route 73, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dunn and the driver of the Mariner, 48-year-old Eric Thompson, of Hillsboro, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

