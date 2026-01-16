Gang member sentenced in Warren Correctional drug smuggling scheme

The second of four gang members, including a Warren Correctional Institution inmate, was sentenced for his role in a scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into the prison.

Tyrone Tywan Lavel Robinson, 28, of Cleveland was sentenced last week by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler to six to nine years in prison.

He was a member of the Heartless Felons gang that tried to smuggle methamphetamine and MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, into the prison. There also appeared have been an effort to get a firearm into the prison, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said previously.

Robinson and co-defendants Tiaeishia Sade Bouyer, 29, Monisa Sade McQueen, 32, also of Cleveland, along with inmate Jamall Lewis, 32, were indicted in March 2025 by a county grand jury for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, and single counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possessing criminal tools, all felony charges.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation determined that between February and October 2022, the four reportedly acted to smuggle drugs and other contraband into WCI, Fornshell said.

Troopers opened an investigation when WCI officials spotted a drone, he said.

The Heartless Felons gang also tried to smuggle drugs into the Trumbull Correctional Institution in northeast Ohio, the prosecutor said.

Robinson pleaded guilty as charged, and was granted 111 days of jail time credit, court records show.

Lewis pleaded guilty in October to all charges except participating in a criminal gang. He was sentenced to 3-4½ years, to be served consecutively to his sentence of 30 years to life for an aggravated murder conviction in 2016 out of Cuyahoga County. He remains incarcerated at WCI and will not be eligible for parole until 2063, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Bouyer and McQueen are both due in court Thursday, according to common pleas court records. Neither are in custody.

