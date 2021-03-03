Funeral services today for ODNR officer who died while responding to rescue at Rocky Fork Lake

The girl was found unresponsive by divers. She was also taken to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Explore Girl dies saving younger brother after they fall through ice

Neither have been identified at this time. ODNR is continuing to investigate the incident.

“This is a horrible, horrible tragedy and thoughts go out with both families,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.

DeWine ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Highland County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in honor of Lagore. The order is running at the same time as yesterday’s statewide order to lower flags in honor of the 500,000 Americans killed in the coronavirus pandemic.

Flags in Highland County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower will remain at half-staff until sunset the day of Lagore’s funeral.

Lagore served ODNR for 15 years and was responsible for the department’s first K-9 academy. He also led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program and was respected across Ohio for his skill with K-9s, according to ODNR.

He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, loved history and enjoyed vacationing with his family.

Lagore is survived by his wife Michelle, two young sons and his K-9 partner Sarge.