Frisch’s closing list grows: This one is open until tonight

Here’s a list of other Frisch’s locations in the region that closed just last month:

1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield

3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown

1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon

Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported earlier this week that NNN REIT LP, an investment company that owns the Frisch’s properties, had filed 17 eviction lawsuits in Southwest Ohio that claimed the restaurant chain is $4.6 million behind on rent.

Some Frisch’s locations that remained open as of Friday include:

3311 Benchwood Road in Butler Twp.

1095 S Main St. in Englewood

3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn

8154 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights

2861 Wilmington Pike in Kettering

8181 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg

2201 E Main St. in Springfield

6188 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

16 Weller Drive in Tipp City

1255 Main St. in Hamilton

2439 E. Sharon Road, Sharonville

11122 Hamilton Ave., Forest Park

5570 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp.

5571 Ohio 741, Mason

8545 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.

6638 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.