Franklin Twp. road to close for water main break repair

The Warren County Engineer’s Office will be closing Robinson-Vail Road, between Manchester Road and Ohio 123, on Friday for one day, weather permitting.
The closure is for roadway repairs due to a water main break and will be completed by the Warren County Water Department.
The detour for the closure will utilize Ohio 123 and Ohio 122.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact the Warren County Engineer’s Office at (513) 695-3301.
