BreakingNews
Ohio Challenge hot air balloon event: What to know
journal-news logo
X

Franklin Twp. road to close for water main break repair

Roads will be closed for work. STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Roads will be closed for work. STAFF

Local News
By
58 minutes ago

The Warren County Engineer’s Office will be closing Robinson-Vail Road, between Manchester Road and Ohio 123, on Friday for one day, weather permitting.

The closure is for roadway repairs due to a water main break and will be completed by the Warren County Water Department.

The detour for the closure will utilize Ohio 123 and Ohio 122.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact the Warren County Engineer’s Office at (513) 695-3301.

In Other News
1
Eaton man struck, killed on US 35 in Beavercreek Twp. identified
2
8 beagle puppies up for adoption this weekend after 4,000 rescued from...
3
After officer is shot, community shows support for department that does...
4
Look for ‘Buck Supermoon’ in night sky
5
State school board has long debate, slow movement on state...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 .
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
, , , and understand your options regarding .
Learn about .
Back to Top