Franklin to extend road to open another entry to large subdivision

Franklin will be moving forward with improvements to William C. Good Boulevard as well as improving the intersection of Scholl Road starting next month.
The extension of William C. Good Boulevard will give residents in those subdivisions off Scholl Road direct and safer access to Ohio 123 and the Interstate 75 interchange.
Eight companies submitted bids for the project, and KT Supply LTD of Lebanon submitted the lowest and best bid for the project at $912,808, which was less than the engineer’s estimate of $1.25 million for the project.
City and county officials said that William C. Good Boulevard will be extended approximately 1,100 feet to the east from its current terminus to intersect with Scholl Road. The project will include construction of a new intersection with Scholl Road and resurfacing a portion of Scholl Road.
Traffic on William C. Good Boulevard and Scholl Road will be maintained during construction, city officials said. Periodic one-lane operation on Scholl Road will be required; however access to all homes and business will be maintained at all times.
While the William C. Good Boulevard project will also provide for an effective detour during the future replacement of the Beal Road bridge over Greens Run, Conway said the Beal Road project includes resurfacing, aligning the intersection with Ohio 123 and adding a traffic signal. Construction on the Beal Road project is expected to begin in March 2023, he said. Conway said the estimated cost of the Beal Road project is $2.16 million.
Conway said the cost to complete this project has already been budgeted and will be covered by the County Vehicle Tax Fund with 50% covered by the Warren County Transportation Improvement District, who is managing the project.
About the Author