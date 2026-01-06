Franklin schools calls for special meeting to discuss next steps following failure at the ballot

The board’s reorganizational meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 12. An already-scheduled tax budget hearing will still be held on that date.

In November, the income tax measure was defeated 60.4% against the levy and 39.6% for the levy in final results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

The income tax was expected to generate about $6.4 million annually beginning this year.

It was the second try in 2025 to raise money for the district.

In May, a five-year, 6.301-mill property tax was defeated at the ballot with 65.8% voting against the levy and 34.2% voting for it.

Levy would have raised $4.5 million a year and cost homeowners $220.54 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

According to the district, the last time a levy was passed was in 2013. At the time, officials promised the levy would last at least eight years.

After state funding cuts to the district in the most recent state budget, Franklin City Schools faces the possibility of being placed in fiscal emergency, which would result in a state-appointed panel replacing the elected school board and creating a financial plan to solve the crisis.

The district cut $1.2 million from the budget after the May levy failed, reducing busing to state minimums, increasing classroom and extracurricular participation fees, and eliminating all-day kindergarten.

