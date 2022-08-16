Franklin school has short lockdown after concern with bus reported

The adage “if you see something, say something” was put into action on the first day of the school year when someone made an anonymous phone call to the Franklin City Schools bus garage on Tuesday afternoon.
Fortunately, when district officials and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school, they found it was only a loose hose hanging from the bottom of a school bus at Hunter Elementary School, said Franklin Superintendent Michael Sander.
Sander said the school was on lockdown from its normal 3:15 p.m. dismissal time until 3:37 p.m., when students were dismissed from school.
Sander said he appreciated the person calling the bus garage after seeing the hose hanging from the bus. He also encourages residents and students to contact the district or police if they see something that looks suspicious.
