Franklin school has short lockdown after concern with bus reported

Franklin school officials implemented a lockdown of Hunter Elementary School at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after an anonymous person called the district's bus garage and reported something under the school bus. After the bus was checked out by Warren County Sheriff's deputies and district officials, it was determined that it was a loose hose under the bus. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FRANKLIN CITY SCHOOLS

Local News
By
28 minutes ago

The adage “if you see something, say something” was put into action on the first day of the school year when someone made an anonymous phone call to the Franklin City Schools bus garage on Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, when district officials and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school, they found it was only a loose hose hanging from the bottom of a school bus at Hunter Elementary School, said Franklin Superintendent Michael Sander.

Sander said the school was on lockdown from its normal 3:15 p.m. dismissal time until 3:37 p.m., when students were dismissed from school.

Sander said he appreciated the person calling the bus garage after seeing the hose hanging from the bus. He also encourages residents and students to contact the district or police if they see something that looks suspicious.

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

