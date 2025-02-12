Franklin pool won’t open this summer, but new splash pad will

Due to multiple code compliance and safety issues, the Warren County Health Department will no longer issue a permit to the Paul E. Fitzgerald Pool in Community Park, 301 E. Sixth St.

All pools are required to have separate filtration and chemical feed systems, but there is no space available for that upgrade at the city pool.

Also, the gutter system and bottom of the pool have extensive leaks, leading to water loss of more than 5 million gallons each month. The underground return piping, which is embedded in concrete, has deteriorated and is causing circulation issues and preventing proper chlorine distribution, compromising water safety.

An electrical bonding issue, which could cause an electrical failure in the pool, also poses a safety risk, according to the city.

“We are currently out of options to repair, the health department will not allow us to do that anymore, and we are now in a mode where we are going to have to close the pool,” Hall said.

Simple repairs are not feasible, and it would cost an estimated $4.5 million to replace the pool.

“While the closing of our community pool is unfortunate and marks the end of an era, we’re thrilled to announce exciting new additions to our community parks,” said Mayor Brent Centers.

Starting this summer, a splash pad will open in Dial Park, 5268 Tama Lane, near Ohio 123.

The city has owned the 19.66-acre park since December 2015 and recently annexed the land from Franklin Twp.

“Come cool off and enjoy the water with all of your loved ones,” the mayor said.

Last week, council members approved the installation of Urben Blu smart, self-cleaning and vandal-proof public restrooms.