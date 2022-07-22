Franklin police search for men who fled, crashed into building; tied to Oakwood case

Two males got out of the apartment and ran away, police said. A juvenile female found hiding in the apartment’s bathroom was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Oakwood Public Safety Department.

The male occupant of the apartment was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The two males who fled the apartment on foot were not found. Police described them as Black males, one wearing a white shirt and dark pants, the other wearing a gray shirt and bluish/gray jeans.

This news outlet is seeking information on the Oakwood crime. Police in that city responding to the call are still investigating the issue, Safety Director Alan Hill said in an email.

Anyone with information on the two males is asked to contact detective David Hatfield at the Franklin Police Division at 937-746-2882.