Franklin officers rescue elderly woman from house fire

An elderly woman was taken to an area emergency room after being rescued through a window during a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Wilson Avenue in Franklin.
A neighbor reported the house fire about 4:40 p.m. and that the two-story home was fully involved with people trapped inside. Firefighters found the house fully engulfed with heavy smoke.
Franklin officials said a person was in the back bedroom of the house and that two officers removed the residents through a window. An elderly woman was transported to an area emergency room for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK. A firefighter was also transported with a minor arm injury.
The fire is under investigation and no other information was available late Tuesday.
