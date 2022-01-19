Hamburger icon
Franklin officers rescue elderly woman from house fire

Franklin firefighters battle a blaze at a two-story home on Wilson Avenue Tuesday afternoon. An elderly resident was removed from the house and a firefighter was injured. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF FIRE
Franklin firefighters battle a blaze at a two-story home on Wilson Avenue Tuesday afternoon. An elderly resident was removed from the house and a firefighter was injured. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF FIRE

By , Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

An elderly woman was taken to an area emergency room after being rescued through a window during a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Wilson Avenue in Franklin.

A neighbor reported the house fire about 4:40 p.m. and that the two-story home was fully involved with people trapped inside. Firefighters found the house fully engulfed with heavy smoke.

Franklin firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story home on Wilson Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF FIRE

Franklin firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story home on Wilson Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF FIRE
Franklin firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story home on Wilson Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF FIRE

Franklin officials said a person was in the back bedroom of the house and that two officers removed the residents through a window. An elderly woman was transported to an area emergency room for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK. A firefighter was also transported with a minor arm injury.

The fire is under investigation and no other information was available late Tuesday.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

