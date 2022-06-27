Franklin narrowing search for new finance director

“We expect council to make a decision at its next meeting on July 18,” Westendorf said.

Baldwin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati, and a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier University. He previously worked in roles at Xavier University, Duke Energy, Cinergy, and the Formica Corporation.

Dillon is currently the finance director for the village of Yellow Springs.He has also held roles as a real estate finance manager for FIS Global; and with the city of Cincinnati as a senior management analyst-budget and evaluation.

Dillon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University; a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in city and regional planning, both from The Ohio State University.