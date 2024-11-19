Franklin considers extending development freeze on state routes into April

A measure Franklin City Council considered Monday night would lengthen the temporary ban until April 14. Council is set to vote Dec. 2 on the extension, documents show.

“The city needs time to study and evaluate the types of public infrastructure, building improvements and land uses that are best-suited for the targeted corridors, and potentially develop and adopt amendments … to facilitate such improvements and uses, to fulfill the city’s objectives of enhancing and promoting its economic development efforts,” the proposal states.

“Given the importance of the targeted corridors to the Franklin community, and limited remaining developable real estate located in the targeted corridors, city council finds it necessary to extend the current moratorium,” the document added.

The section of Ohio 73 will run from Interstate 75 west to about Riley Boulevard, including both the north and south sides of the state route, city records show.

It will also include both sides Ohio 123 from Sunnybrook Drive northwest of I-75 to near Evergreen Court southeast of the interstate, according to documents.

Dixie Highway will be impacted from just north of Pennyroyal to about Ethel Avenue to the south, Franklin records state.