Franklin annexing Dial Park land, but details of park development in question

For the past several years the city has made improvements to the property, which it has owned since December 2015, according to city officials. While the city owns the land, the property was not officially inside the city limits.

The matter now goes before the Warren County commissioners for their approval later this year.

The park, which is being used for youth sports, has been the focus of detailed proposals in the past few years. In February 2023, it was being envisioned as the new home of two full-sized fields for soccer and lacrosse as well as a third field for band practice or other team practices. One of those playing fields would be equipped with lights, bleachers, and synthetic turf to be used for games.

There also were plans for two pedestrian bridges from the high school to the park.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said the city is anticipating $500,000 from the State Capital Improvement Fund for the next biennium state budget for one of the pedestrian bridges.

“There is no timeline for the rest of it,” he said.

Westendorf said the stadium features are hoped to be a collaborative effort with Franklin City Schools, but that it was unclear if there is still a desire from the district to move in that direction at the moment.

“Regardless, this is just the next step in our continuing efforts to improve and expand our public park system to benefit our growing community,” he said.

Michael Sander, Franklin schools superintendent, said finances are tight for the district.

“We don’t have the money to make those types of investments,” he said. “We want to maintain the standard of education provided for all students.”

The 2023 plans for the park featured a field house containing restrooms, concession stand, storage and locker rooms; a playground, a gatehouse, fitness stations, a pavilion/shelter, a skatepark, a lighted parking lot with 168 spaces, lighting, and emergency call boxes.

Franklin schools updates

Sander said the school district is realigning its elementary buildings to a grade-level configuration as part of budget reduction measures due to the failure of an operating levy.

After the realignment, Sander said the cost savings are estimated to be $2.25 million annually due to staff reductions and removal of the modular buildings at Gerke and Hunter. He said the district will have 13 fewer teachers next year, with reductions accomplished via retirements and attrition.

In November 2020, district voters passed a bond issue for the construction of new facilities (new high school, three new elementary buildings, and renovation of the old high school into a middle school). While the district will eventually receive money from the state to construct new elementary buildings, no timeline has been given. If the district were to receive funds today, it would be a minimum of three years before a new elementary building could open.

Also due to failure to approve the operating levy, the district is also closing the Anthony Wayne Elementary building on Farm Avenue. No decision has been made on the future of that building.

The Pennyroyal school building on Pennyroyal Road was already designated to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year as the district is realigning the buildings by grades. Sander said the board has approved putting the building and the approximate 13.5 acres up for auction this month. He said the district “would accept a fair offer” when asked if there was a specific amount being sought.