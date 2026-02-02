Former Warren County reality TV star indicted for alleged child rape, sex with dogs

A Warren County couple is accused of the drugging and rape of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material and sex with dogs.

Tony McCollister, 43, a former reality TV star, was indicted on 30 charges: four counts of rape, one count of corrupting another with drugs, five counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of endangering children, 13 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and four counts of sexual conduct with an animal.

McCollister, of Union Twp., starred in the 2015 show “Neighbors with Benefits” along with his then-wife, Diana, about couples embracing a swinger lifestyle in Hamilton Twp. Viewer backlash led A&E to cancel the show after only airing two episodes.

Erica Lynne Grove, 43, of Union Twp. was indicted on 24 charges: four counts of rape, one count of corrupting another with drugs, eight counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of endangering children and and four counts of sexual conduct with an animal.

An investigation began after Google in June 2025 submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of possible child sexual abuse material. The tip was then forwarded to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, according to a release from Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Sheriff’s detectives determined the alleged child sexual abuse material was associated with an account belonging to McCollister, the release stated.

“As part of this review, in addition to the (child sexual abuse material), investigators located video files of McCollister and Grove engaged in various types of sexual conduct with two dogs,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

In addition, an investigation “uncovered evidence that Grove and McCollister drugged a female child who was under the age of 6 for the specific purpose of raping and engaging in various other types of sexual assault of the child. Detectives also discovered additional (child sexual abuse material) involving the child,” according to the release.

“Just when we thought that sex with the dogs was going to be the most horrific part of this case, the detectives discovered evidence of the drugging and raping of a little girl,” Fornshell said. “It’s really difficult to even process.”

Grove and McCollister are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

