Former OSU, NFL linebacker arrested on suspicion of murder in Tennessee

In a post to social media, the sheriff’s office said that they were called to a house in the 7500 block of Snow Cone Way east of Chattanooga on a report of CPR in progress and found a female victim. They attempted life-saving measures, but they determined that she was dead, the post said.

The sheriff’s office said that detectives were called in “Due to the condition of the victim and the residence,” and made a preliminary finding that her death was due to homicide.

Lee was the victim’s boyfriend, and identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Lee faces initial charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office, but further charges could be added following more investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton County Wednesday.

Darron Lee has a prior history of domestic violence in Ohio, facing charges in two separate incidents in October 2022 and April 2023, according to our news partners at WBNS-10TV. During the incidents, he was accused of grabbing a woman by the neck.

Lee was a two-year starter at Ohio State was a member of the 2014 national championship team, 10TV said. He was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, then after three seasons went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for a single season each.

He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in June 2021, but was released two months later, 10TV reported.