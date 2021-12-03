Former Lebanon mayor announces run for Warren County commissioner

“I pulled petitions two days ago because I want to serve again,” Brewer said. “Politics has been a big part of my life. This is my next venture and we’ll see how it goes. I hope to get your support. I’m humbled to serve.”

Last week, Brewer said that she had not made any decisions about seeking public office again. However, she said she thought it over and has been encouraged by others to run for elective office again.

Brewer is the longest serving council member and mayor in the city’s history, according to city officials. She is retired from Lebanon City Schools.