Former Lebanon mayor announces run for Warren County commissioner

Amy Brewer, shown in her renovated home in downtown Lebanon in November 2021, announced she has pulled petitions to run in the May 3 Republican primary for a Warren County commission seat. ED RICHTER/STAFF
Amy Brewer, shown in her renovated home in downtown Lebanon in November 2021, announced she has pulled petitions to run in the May 3 Republican primary for a Warren County commission seat. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 18 minutes ago

Former Lebanon mayor Amy Brewer announced during a Thursday farewell reception, which recognized her 32 years as a public official in the city, that she plans to run for Warren County commissioner.

Brewer, 67, announced to the crowd of more than 150 people that she has taken out petitions to run for a seat in the 2022 Republican primary on May 3. Candidate petitions have to be filed by 4 p.m. Feb. 2, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office’s website.

ExploreLebanon’s mayor ‘humbled’ by community’s belief in her after three decades in office

She will be challenging incumbent Commissioner Tom Grossmann of Mason. Grossmann was elected as a county commissioner in 2014 and pulled petitions on June 29 to seek a third four-year term. He previously served for 12 years as a member of Mason City Council and his wife, Kathy, is a Mason council member.

After Brewer received a number of recognitions for her service to the city, she said her love for the community and for Warren County guided her to announce her intentions to run for the county commission seat.

Former Lebanon mayor Amy Brewer announces to the audience during her farewell reception in Lebanon that she will be running for the Republican nomination for Warren County Commission in the May 2022 primary election. She served Lebanon as a member of City Council for 32 years, the last 20 years as mayor. Brewer will be challenging incumbent county Commissioner Tom Grossmann who is seeking a third four-year term as a county commissioner. ED RICHTER/STAFF

“I pulled petitions two days ago because I want to serve again,” Brewer said. “Politics has been a big part of my life. This is my next venture and we’ll see how it goes. I hope to get your support. I’m humbled to serve.”

Last week, Brewer said that she had not made any decisions about seeking public office again. However, she said she thought it over and has been encouraged by others to run for elective office again.

Brewer is the longest serving council member and mayor in the city’s history, according to city officials. She is retired from Lebanon City Schools.

