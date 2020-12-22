Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night, realized a mistake was made but assured the child his agency would guarantee Santa a safe journal from the North Pole.

That began the tradition, picked up by NORAD when it was formed in 1958.

Now, millions of people visit the NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org. Volunteers also field more than 130,000 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-466-6723), where operators available through midnight can reveal Santa’s exact location. This year, people of all ages can join NORAD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram as well.