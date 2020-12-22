Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

Join NORAD as it tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve with satellites and radar as he delivers presents to girls and boys around the world.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating 65 years of keeping watch over the jolly old elf’s flight path from the North Pole as he guides his reindeer-driven sleigh on his magical journey.
NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in defense of the homeland. On Dec. 24, NORAD has a special mission to also track Santa.
NORAD has been tracking Santa’s annual flight since 1995 when a young girl accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number the Continental Air Defense Command operations center in Colorado. The girl thought she was calling Santa Claus after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper, according to the command.
Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night, realized a mistake was made but assured the child his agency would guarantee Santa a safe journal from the North Pole.
That began the tradition, picked up by NORAD when it was formed in 1958.
Now, millions of people visit the NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org. Volunteers also field more than 130,000 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-466-6723), where operators available through midnight can reveal Santa’s exact location. This year, people of all ages can join NORAD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram as well.