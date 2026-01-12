Flu map: Ohio remains ‘very high’ for flu activity as hospitalizations increase

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been elevated and continues to increase across the country. That trend is expected to continue for several weeks.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 15,000,000 illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 7,400 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 17.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 1,936 for the week ending Jan. 3. That is 325 more than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

