Flu map: Ohio remains elevated for flu activity as hospitalizations decrease

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Jan 10, 2026.

Each week, the Center for Disease Control publishes a U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.

Included in that report is an Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity Map. The map is based on data collected that monitors visits for respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat.

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Jan 10, 2026.

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been elevated and continues to increase across the country. That trend is expected to continue for several weeks.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 18,000,000 illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported 15 influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 32.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 1,383 for the week ending Jan. 3. That is 574 less than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

