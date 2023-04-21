X

Five things to know about the child care crisis

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

High costs and difficulty finding openings for quality child care and preschool are challenging families across the region, state and nation, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

Here are five key things we learned:

1. The median annual child care cost in the Dayton/Hamilton/Middletown/Springfield region ranges from $3,620 for center-based school-age care in Champaign County to $14,189 for center-based infant care in Butler, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

2. Waiting lists for a spot in a child care center or preschool can be as much as six months long.

3. New public money, much of it from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, has helped parents and providers, but that is one-time money that will run out.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

4. Women left the labor force in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic as lack of child care made it impossible to work and companies continue struggling to find employees amid the child care crisis.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

5. Studies show quality early learning prepares kids for kindergarten and helps them succeed in school and later in life.

SEE ALL THE STORIES IN OUR CHILD CARE CRISIS 2023 SERIES

‘Child care crisis’ holds back children, parents, economy

Riverside working mom says daughter is thriving in preschool

‘Workforce behind the workforce’ challenged by low pay even as child care becomes less affordable

PHOTOS: See kids learning and playing at local child care centers, preschools and at school

New public money helping child care crisis; Advocates say more is needed

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreDayton region economic outlook for 2023 is positive though tinged with recession worries
ExploreOhio among worst in nation for train accidents and hazardous material spills, our investigation finds
ExploreFeds finalize rule governing the kind of gun modification used by Oregon District mass shooter
In Other News
1
John Crawford’s family to re-start appeal in wrongful death lawsuit...
2
Over 2K pounds of online-order beef patties recalled for neoprene...
3
DEA: Ohio drug users using fentanyl mixed with horse or cow sedative...
4
Ohio COVID cases drop below 4,000 for first time this year
5
2.2 million sledgehammers under recall

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top