5 things to know about coronavirus today: Back to school worries mounting

Today is Monday, August 3 and here are five things to know today about the coronavirus.
Ohio passes 93,000 cases, 3,500 deaths
There have been 93,031 cases and 3,529 deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, August 2. A total of 944 new cases have been reported by the Ohio Department of Health.
87,218 cases and 3,246 deaths have been confirmed by the state. Since March, a total of people have been 10,900 hospitalized and 2,557 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. An estimated 68,394 people have recovered.
Schools are delaying the first day of school to account for training
Numerous Dayton-area schools have delayed their first day of classes to allow time for staff training — health/safety training in places where students are returning in person, and technology training where districts are starting the school year with online learning.
School and parents must decide on in person vs online education in the fall
Ohio schools were mandated to close in the spring because of COVID-19, but they’ll have local control again this fall, meaning students are scheduled to go “back to school” in a wide variety of ways in the coming weeks.
Most districts started July with a two-path option for students — come to school five days a week (with many safety precautions in place), or choose a fully online approach for the first quarter or semester.
Busing is a worry for schools due to the pandemic
The Centers for Disease Control guidance for busing calls for schools to create distance between children “when possible” by seating one child per row, and/or skipping rows.
But most local school districts are not going that far, and have adopted similar guidelines for students who ride the bus — masks are required, seats are assigned, no more than two students can sit on any one seat, and buses will be sanitized regularly.
The Dayton International Airport is facing layoffs
Two airlines that fly out of Dayton International Airport have announced plans to lay off a total of nearly 280 workers in what is shaping up to be the bleakest time for aviation in perhaps decades.
PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin have informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that they intend to lay off 230 and 50 of their Dayton employees, respectively, by fall. The duration of the layoffs at this point is unknown.