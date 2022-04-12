Fighting for talent, Air Force, Navy offer thousands in enlistment incentives

“As we roll up our sleeves in the battle for talent, we’ve got to remain competitive as we go after our next generation of Airmen,” Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, said in an Air Force statement Monday. “While we’ve got an unmatched value proposition, we also have a record-high level of competition for America’s best and brightest.”

Any member who enters Air Force active duty with any career field in a “Quick-Ship” status may be eligible to receive an $8,000 bonus, the Air Force said. That bonus applies when an already fully qualified applicant fills a short-notice basic military training vacancy, shipping out within five days or less.

And some Air Force cyber career fields have bonus pay amounts that are based on the member’s highest level of certification, giving the applicant an opportunity to receive up to $20,000.

Special warfare recruits are already eligible for up to $50,000 upon entering active duty, the Air Force said.

Eligible job and bonus amounts can be found here.