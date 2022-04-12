Fighting for talent, Air Force, Navy offer thousands in enlistment incentives

Squeezed between a shrinking number of eligible recruits and growing competition from civilian employers, the Air Force and the Navy are offering new recruits thousands to boost enlistment numbers.
Zeroing in on a few key jobs, the Air Force added six skills to the fiscal year 2022 Initial Enlistment Bonus program Monday for four or six-year contracts in certain “hard-to-fill job specialties.”
Air Force bonuses can range from $3,000 to $50,000 bonuses, depending on the field and other conditions.
Recruits ready to get going this spring and summer may be eligible for an additional incentive called “Quick Ship,” offered from Monday to Sept. 30, 2022.
And the Navy Recruiting Command is offering its own enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists active duty. The Navy said Monday it is the only U.S. military branch offering that high of a bonus. Depending on an enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could be as high as $50,000.
“As we roll up our sleeves in the battle for talent, we’ve got to remain competitive as we go after our next generation of Airmen,” Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, said in an Air Force statement Monday. “While we’ve got an unmatched value proposition, we also have a record-high level of competition for America’s best and brightest.”
Any member who enters Air Force active duty with any career field in a “Quick-Ship” status may be eligible to receive an $8,000 bonus, the Air Force said. That bonus applies when an already fully qualified applicant fills a short-notice basic military training vacancy, shipping out within five days or less.
And some Air Force cyber career fields have bonus pay amounts that are based on the member’s highest level of certification, giving the applicant an opportunity to receive up to $20,000.
Special warfare recruits are already eligible for up to $50,000 upon entering active duty, the Air Force said.
Eligible job and bonus amounts can be found here.
