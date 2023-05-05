BreakingNews
FDA: Throw out some COVID-19 at-home tests due to bacteria risk
X

FDA: Throw out some COVID-19 at-home tests due to bacteria risk

Local News
By
38 minutes ago
None of affected Pilot tests were distributed through federal testing programs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to stop using and to throw out certain lots of recalled COVID-19 at-home test kits.

“The FDA has significant concerns of bacterial contamination in the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test liquid solution, provided in the test kit,” a statement Thursday from the administration read.

ExploreWHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency

Direct contact with the contaminated liquid solution may pose safety concerns and the bacterial contamination could affect test results.

SD Biosensor Inc. has recalled all affected tests distributed to certain retailers in the U.S. Approximately 500,000 tests were distributed to CVS Health, and about 16,000 to Amazon. The FDA is working with test distributor Roche Diagnostics to find out how many of those tests were sold to consumers.

ExploreOhio COVID cases drop below 3,000 for first time this year

None of the affected lots were distributed through federal testing programs.

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using and throw out Pilot COVID-19 at-home test kits with the following lot numbers:

53K38N1T153K4221T153K4292T1
53K38N2T153K4222T153K42A1T1
53K38N3T153K4223T153K42A2T1
53K38N4T153K4224T153K42A3T1
53K38N5T153K4225T153K42E1T1
53K38P1T153K4231T153K42G1T1
53K38P2T153K4232T153K42G2T1
53K38P3T153K4233T153K42H1T1
53K41T5T153K4261T153K42H2T1
53K41X1T153K4262T153K42L1T1
53K41X2T53K4271T153K42L2T1
53K41X3T153K4272T153K4361AC
53K4211T153K4273T153K4362AC
53K4212T153K4274T153K4392AC
53K4213T153K4291T1

If your SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 at-home test is included in the recall, do not use it and throw out the entire kit in the household trash. Do not pour the liquid solution down the drain.

Talk to your health care provider if you think you were tested with a test under recall or if you have concerns about your test results.

In Other News
1
Checks to go out next week for Ohioans tricked in tax scheme
2
NEW DETAILS: Historic Dayton Traxler mansion goes unsold at auction...
3
Ohio COVID cases drop below 3,000 for first time this year
4
Carlisle Food Truck Rally weekly event begins today
5
Area contractor to give away free roof

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top