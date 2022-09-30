Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.

This year the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting fall colors to reach their peak in mid to late October. The state looks at variables such as sunlight, temperature, wind and rainfall to estimate the intensity and longevity of leaf color, according to ODNR.