Fake prescription drugs containing deadly substances reported in Ohio

The fake pills look like alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycodone (Oxycontin) and have the number and letter markings, colors and scoring lines that appear to be identical to the real medication. Instead, the drugs contain fentanyl and other contents that could kill whoever takes the tablets.

It can be nearly impossible to tell the difference between the real and counterfeit pills with the naked eye, according to the ONIC.