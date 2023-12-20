Executive named lead of Premier Health, Christ Hospital partnership

“I am honored to be entrusted with working alongside physicians and other colleagues to give patients throughout Southwest Ohio greater access to highly specialized cardiovascular care close to home,” Kiser said. “This innovative collaboration will give patients and their families, as well as clinicians, a more seamless experience across the continuum of cardiovascular care.”

Over the course of two decades, Kiser has had experience in nursing and health care process improvement as executive director of quality and clinical services at Lucid Health and as heart and vascular service line director at OhioHealth.

“Deb’s proven leadership will advance our two health systems’ focus on expanding access to cardiovascular expertise rather than duplicating services,” said Dr. Keith Bricking, chief clinical officer of Premier Health.

The collaboration between The Christ Hospital Health Network and Premier Health allows the two health systems to provide additional heart and vascular services within existing facilities..

“We’ve seen, first-hand, Deb lead our talented team at The Christ Hospital Health Network as the program continues to grow and care for heart patients across the region,” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, chairman of The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute. “As this partnership continues, patients can know both programs are in good hands under the guidance of Deb Kiser.”