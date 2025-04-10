Ex-worker accused of stealing from Warren County day program’s disabled clients

Breen worked as the human resources and program director for Residential Group Homes Inc., said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

He is accused of taking cash kept in envelopes in a binder for each developmentally disabled person’s use for various personal expenses.

“Then, whenever there would be a reconciliation of those accounts, he would either repay the funds into the account or delay the reconciliation so that it would not be caught,” Fornshell said. “On at least one occasion, immediately after the reconciliation, he is alleged to have gone back in and taken approximately $2,000 right back out of the envelopes.”

Ryan Combs, vice president of the RGHI board of trustees, confirmed the organization reported the thefts to police and said they are fully cooperating with authorities.

“Mr. Breen was relieved of his duties upon learning of the accusations a few months ago,” he said.

The agency, which was established in 1984, manages 14 group homes across Warren County in Lebanon, Springboro, Waynesville and Maineville, as well as two facilities in the 900 block of Old 122 Road in Clearcreek Twp. for programming and social activities.

Detective Kevin Barton of the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department said the charges against Breen were only for adult day clients.

According to the grand jury report, Breen used property belonging to disabled adults without authorization from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2024.

Law enforcement believes the thefts were going on for an extended period, but Fornshell said there’s no way to really know how much was taken.

“On the day that law enforcement was able to access the binders, there was at least $1,000 missing from 26 individuals,” he said.

Breen is held in the Warren County Jail. His case was assigned to Judge Timothy Tepe.