Esther Price releases new candy

The 98-year-old premium chocolate and candy brand will offer Fruit Meltaways on its website starting today for $1 each. The Fruit Meltaways come in three different flavors — lemon, orange and raspberry with milk chocolate or dark chocolate.

Esther Price Candies is known for its boxed chocolate offerings.

Credit: Submitted Photo

“At Esther Price, everyone is driven by a shared passion to create products they adore and that resonate deeply with customers,” a press release from the company said. “This heartfelt commitment is what inspired Esther Price to begin making candy in her own kitchen back in 1926, and it continues to drive the team to this day.”

The company has a wide variety of caramels, creams, crunchy and chewy chocolates, fruit and nuts, and fudge and brittle. Esther Price has seven retail stores in Dayton and Cincinnati with more than 100 wholesale accounts. Esther Price recently secured a spot in more than 100 Kroger stores in Ohio.

For more information, visit estherprice.com or the brand’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@EstherPriceCandies).