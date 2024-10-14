Enrollment up at Ohio public universities and colleges: See complete chart

Community colleges like Sinclair and Clark State leading state in largest increasing in attendance.
Students at Sinclair Community College study at the rehabilitation clinic health services center in building 14 Wednesday October 9, 2024. Sinclair Community College's enrollment rose by about 10.4% in the fall 2024 semester. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Students at Sinclair Community College study at the rehabilitation clinic health services center in building 14 Wednesday October 9, 2024. Sinclair Community College's enrollment rose by about 10.4% in the fall 2024 semester. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Enrollment at public universities and colleges in Ohio is up 3.43% this fall compared to last year, a significant increase but still remains well below pre-pandemic attendance, state data show.

Between fall of 2019 and fall of 2023, statewide public higher education enrollment fell by more than 60,000 students. Overall public university college enrollment in 2019 was 492,424 and fell to 429,310 students in fall 2023 and rose to 444,014 students this year, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education and Workforce.

Enrollment in public universities and colleges in Ohio is up. Courtesy of Mark Freistedt.

icon to expand image

Community colleges in the state are seeing the largest increase in enrollment with some as high as 15 percent in this region, led by Clark State Community College.

Cassie Barlow, president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE), said there’s a growing need for workers with some sort of post-secondary education. Career tech expansion, along with the higher education enrollment, will help with that, she said.

“Our employers, I believe, are being very clear about what they need in terms of trained workforce,” she said. “Our higher education institutions, both at the two-year and four-year level, are really stepping up to the plate when it comes to getting the employers the trained workforce that they need.”

Whether that’s in upskilling existing workers, training new workers or providing a variety of classes and degrees, all of those contribute to helping employers get the skilled workers they need, Barlow said.

“I personally believe our state is at a tipping point,” Barlow said. “We are tipping towards being the place of choice to come to get an education and then to follow with a job with livable wages and an economy where you can do that fairly easily because of our cost of living here in Ohio.”

Aaron S. Horn, associate vice president of research at the Midwestern Higher Education Compact, said according to the National Student Clearinghouse, Ohio’s undergraduate enrollment in spring 2024 increased by 1.2% compared to the previous year, which mirrors the overall growth across the Midwest.

Community colleges

Enrollment in Ohio’s community colleges rose 5.13%, a key demographic change. Community colleges are more affordable and offer more trade programs for their students.

“While the increase in Ohio’s community college enrollment is notable, it’s not entirely surprising given national trends,” Horn said.

He said across the U.S. public, two-year colleges have seen a resurgence in enrollment, and Ohio’s increase is consistent with the national rebound.

“Nationally, enrollment increases were particularly pronounced at vocational community colleges,” he said.

Sinclair Community College enrollment rose by about 10.4% in fall 2024 semester compared to fall 2023. Clark State Community College rose 15% in the same period, while enrollment at Edison State Community College in Piqua grew by about 1.5%.

“As industries evolve and require more specialized skills, many individuals are returning to education to enhance their qualifications or pivot to new career paths,” said Cathy Petersen, spokeswoman for Sinclair.

Community colleges can be a better value, said Clark State president Jo Alice Blondin.

“I’m glad the word is getting out that community colleges are colleges of choice,” Blondin said.

A Clark State College graduate raises his diploma as he celebrates at the conclusion of the school's commencement ceremony Saturday, May 11, 2024. Clark State saw a 15% increase in tuition this fall compared to last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Edison State’s spokesman, Bruce McKenzie, noted the college enrollment for many public universities and colleges have been negative or flat. The surge this fall was impacted by new enrollment focuses for some, like in College Credit Plus or adding programs in prisons, and by college closures across the country, he said.

Four-year universities

Four-year universities saw smaller gains in enrollment, but the four-year satellite campuses saw basically flat enrollment at 0.9% increased.

“The 0.90% increase aligns with national trends showing moderate enrollment growth at many public four-year institutions,” Horn said. “While growth at institutions in towns and suburbs ranged from 1.5% to 2.0%, institutions located in rural areas, which many regional campuses serve, experienced a decline in enrollment of 2.5% in spring 2024.”

Wright State University had one of the largest increases in enrollment in the state at its main campus among the public universities, with a 7.46% increase, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education. University officials have been celebrating that success since enrollment declined at the university from the mid-2010s to about 2022, and last year’s enrollment increase was about 2%.

Susan Schaurer, vice president for enrollment management at WSU, said the university is celebrating that success while also looking ahead for the next several years to make sure the university stays competitive in an increasingly competitive environment. The university is seeing more enrollment from places outside of the Miami Valley, she said, notably from southeastern Ohio, Columbus and Cincinnati.

“We know that we had a lot of work to do, and we are just going to continue to work hard, because we believe that we have even more success to realize,” she said.

ExploreWright State sees enrollment continue to climb

Central State University had a 54% increase for students, both undergraduate and graduate, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education data, but the university saw a decline in overall enrollment due to an online-only program ending this year, said Amy Hobbs, interim provost at Central State University. Enrollment at the campus in Wilberforce near Xenia was flat.

Jeff Robinson, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Higher Education, said the students in the online-only program that caused a huge spike in enrollment at Central State and Eastern Gateway Community College were counted separately, which is why there is a disparity between what Central State and Ohio are reporting.

“It is exciting that enrollment is up across the state at our public universities and colleges,” Hobbs said. “As college costs rise, the affordability of public universities in Ohio is attractive.”

She noted those with college degrees are also likely to find well-paying jobs in the state.

ExploreFree college program behind huge enrollment growth at Central State in peril

Miami University had about 1.2% increased enrollment, essentially keeping the enrollment at the four-year institution’s main campus flat. The university focused on helping students figure out the FAFSA, said Rachel Beech, vice president of enrollment management and student success at Miami.

Spencer Bersh is greeted by Miami University President Greg Crawford during move in at Morris Hall Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Miami University in Oxford. The university now has 18, 838 students attending, a 1.2% increase from last year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

Families this year were unable to submit FAFSA applications, which determine student financial aid, until January, and struggled to make corrections and submit the FAFSA even when it was available. Many students didn’t get their financial aid packets until late April, when colleges usually want students to commit by early May.

Beech credited the work many colleges and universities have done to recruit and attract students to help increase enrollment. She said Miami University hopes it’s a trend that continues.

“Having more students pursuing a degree after high school helps to enhance opportunities across the state and allows for many individuals to increase their earning potential,” Beech said.

Fall 2024 preliminary enrollment    
     
School Fall 2023 preliminary enrollment Fall 2024 preliminary enrollment Change% change
Bowling Green State University 17,028 17,597 5693.3%
Central State University 1,768 2,719 95153.8%
Cleveland State University 14,175 14,037 -138-1.0%
Kent State University 25,283 25,530 2471.0%
Miami University 18,618 18,838 2201.2%
Ohio State University 60,046 61,443 13972.3%
Ohio University 24,554 25,767 12134.9%
Shawnee State University 3,043 3,236 1936.3%
University of Akron 13,633 13,356 -277-2.0%
University of Cincinnati 43,976 45,584 16083.7%
University of Toledo 15,013 14,440 -573-3.8%
Wright State University 9,853 10,588 7357.5%
Youngstown State University 10,993 12,164 117110.7%
     
OHIO COMMUNITY COLLEGES    
Belmont Technical College 839 2,027 1188141.6%
Central Ohio Technical College 2,827 3,150 32311.4%
Cincinnati State Technical & Community College 8,689 9,687 99811.5%
Clark State Community College 4,077 4,687 61015.0%
Columbus State Community College 26,781 28,191 14105.3%
Cuyahoga Community College 17,407 18,009 6023.5%
Edison State Community College 4,560 4,627 671.5%
Hocking Technical College 2,191 2,095 -96-4.4%
James A. Rhodes State College 3,968 4,124 1563.9%
Lakeland Community College 4,766 4,431 -335-7.0%
Lorain County Community College 9,473 9,439 -34-0.4%
Marion Technical College 3,069 3,401 33210.8%
North Central State College 2,133 2,282 1497.0%
Northwest State Community College 1,997 2,785 78839.5%
Owens State Community College 6,778 7,155 3775.6%
Rio Grande Community College 1,521 1,610 895.9%
Sinclair Community College 17,374 19,186 181210.4%
Southern State Community College 2,007 2,221 21410.7%
Stark State College of Technology 9,653 10,161 5085.3%
Terra State Community College 2,124 2,134 100.5%
Washington State Community College 1,947 1,983 361.8%
Zane State College 1,616 1,622 60.4%
Statewide Total 429,310 444,014 147043.4%
     
Source: Ohio Public Institutions of Higher Education   
In Other News
1
Memorial service set for former Congressman Dave Hobson of Springfield
2
PHOTOS: Springfield’s Dave Hobson served in the Ohio Senate and the...
3
Former Congressman Dave Hobson had huge impact on the...
4
Incumbent Rep. Mathews and Democrat Canova contest over House District...
5
What your vote in November means when it comes to abortion access

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.